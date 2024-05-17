CUI Arranges Open House, Job Fair
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Wah campus organized an Open House and Job Fair for the graduating students of Spring semester 2024.
A total of 595 students from Electrical and Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Management Sciences, and Computer Sciences departments showcased 204 Final Year Projects (FYPs) which portrayed their professional skills and expertise for industries.
Representatives from 136 companies evaluated projects, conducted interviews, and short listed students for job placements, said a news release issued here.
Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Bhatti, Incharge of the Career Development Center (CDC), highlighted the CDC's role and the event details.
The Campus Director, Prof. Dr Muhammad Abid, welcomed the participating industry, guest, students and FYP evaluators. He shared that the CUI Wah believes in transparency and digitization of such scientific projects and researches to show the world. He briefed the industry that all FYPs presentations and student’s resumes are available on website providing global visibility of the CUI Wah graduates.
He added that when industry and academia work together, students will be able to benefit from real-world experiences and practical training that helps them to prepare for their future careers and to succeed in the competitive job market. The Campus Director also pointed out the availability of the best talent here at CUI Wah Campus and persuaded the companies to utilize skills of students for the betterment of industry and country.
Assistant Vice President at Systems Ltd., Imran Latif graced the occasion as the chief guest in the opening session of event. He stressed the importance of industry-academia partnerships and support of the Systems Ltd’s for making graduates industry-ready.
Alumni speakers shared their career experiences, encouraging graduates to focus on practical skills and continuous learning. Engineer Haziq Zhaeer of Civil Engineering Department of CUI Wah shared his job experience.
He emphasized the role of real understanding and applicability of the basic ideas for business success.
Anum Zahoor of Management Science Department shared her struggle and experience.
She motivated female graduates and pointed out that being modest and religious does not hinder in career growth objectives. Ahmad Badar of Computer Sciences Department emphasized the need of gaining first-hand knowledge of programming languages.
Dr Syed Adnan Qasim, Registrar of National University of Technology (NUTECH), was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, offering practical career advice to graduates.
Awards were given to the winning FYP teams, and a vote of thanks was extended to all participants by the Director Campus.
Recent Stories
Revenue collection: Punjab govt collects Rs400m through e-stamping system
Realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A Look at Q1 2024
Rupee gains 20 paisa against Dollar
OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner
Double murder mystery solved, son arrested for killing father and wife
PDF, TiKA pledge to boost humanitarian activities in KP
Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails
PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TTP terrorist arrested, hand grenade recovered17 minutes ago
-
Holistic policy revamp urgent for promoting solar energy as cheapest power resource: Experts17 minutes ago
-
Problems like smog are arising due to environmental pollution-AC Sialkot17 minutes ago
-
KUST & KKKUK sign MoU with OGDCL17 minutes ago
-
'Clinic on Wheels' project formally launched18 minutes ago
-
Experts emphasize importance of technical skills for youth employment18 minutes ago
-
Agricultural equipment given to farmers at 60pc subsidy27 minutes ago
-
SHRC hosts awareness session on Sindh Hindu Marriage Act implementation27 minutes ago
-
LCCI president stresses fortifying ties with provincial ombudsman27 minutes ago
-
LGH urges health professionals to stay alert for heat stroke cases27 minutes ago
-
Rs. 785,000 fine imposed for selling low quality flour in Punjab28 minutes ago
-
Man held for harassing working woman38 minutes ago