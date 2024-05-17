CUI arranges open house, job fair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Wah campus organized an Open House and Job Fair for the graduating students of Spring semester 2024.

A total of 595 students from Electrical and Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Management Sciences, and Computer Sciences departments showcased 204 Final Year Projects (FYPs) which portrayed their professional skills and expertise for industries.

Representatives from 136 companies evaluated projects, conducted interviews, and short listed students for job placements, said a news release issued here.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Bhatti, Incharge of the Career Development Center (CDC), highlighted the CDC's role and the event details.

The Campus Director, Prof. Dr Muhammad Abid, welcomed the participating industry, guest, students and FYP evaluators. He shared that the CUI Wah believes in transparency and digitization of such scientific projects and researches to show the world. He briefed the industry that all FYPs presentations and student’s resumes are available on website providing global visibility of the CUI Wah graduates.

He added that when industry and academia work together, students will be able to benefit from real-world experiences and practical training that helps them to prepare for their future careers and to succeed in the competitive job market. The Campus Director also pointed out the availability of the best talent here at CUI Wah Campus and persuaded the companies to utilize skills of students for the betterment of industry and country.

Assistant Vice President at Systems Ltd., Imran Latif graced the occasion as the chief guest in the opening session of event. He stressed the importance of industry-academia partnerships and support of the Systems Ltd’s for making graduates industry-ready.

Alumni speakers shared their career experiences, encouraging graduates to focus on practical skills and continuous learning. Engineer Haziq Zhaeer of Civil Engineering Department of CUI Wah shared his job experience.

He emphasized the role of real understanding and applicability of the basic ideas for business success.

Anum Zahoor of Management Science Department shared her struggle and experience.

She motivated female graduates and pointed out that being modest and religious does not hinder in career growth objectives. Ahmad Badar of Computer Sciences Department emphasized the need of gaining first-hand knowledge of programming languages.

Dr Syed Adnan Qasim, Registrar of National University of Technology (NUTECH), was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, offering practical career advice to graduates.

Awards were given to the winning FYP teams, and a vote of thanks was extended to all participants by the Director Campus.