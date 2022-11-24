ANP Punjab delegation calls on Governor Balighur Rehman

An Awami National Party (ANP) Punjab delegation, led by Secretary General Ameer Bahadur Khan Hoti, called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman at Governor's House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :An Awami National Party (ANP) Punjab delegation, led by Secretary General Ameer Bahadur Khan Hoti, called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman at Governor's House, here on Thursday.

The governor said making Pakistan strong and prosperous was top priority of the government, for which everyone should play a positive role. He said main objective of the government was development and prosperity of the country, adding that the government was making sincere efforts to get the country out of crises.

Balighur Rehman said economy and other sectors were fast improving due to the steps taken by the coalition government in centre.

ANP Punjab General Secretary Ameer Bahadur Hoti apprised the governor of problems being faced by Pakhtuns in Punjab. He said a large number of Pakhtuns were permanently residing in Punjab, who were facing problems in issuance of identity cards, domicile and passport.

The governor assured the delegation of providing all help for solving problems being faced by Pakhtuns.

Various issues including the current political situation came under discussion during the meeting.