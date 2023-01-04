UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Micro Plan To Be Implemented At UC Level

Published January 04, 2023

Anti-dengue micro plan to be implemented at UC level

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Sialkot Syeda Amina Moudoodi said that an anti-dengue micro plan would be implemented at Union Council (UC) level in the district and indoor/outdoor surveillance would be started to eradicate dengue.

While addressing the meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC)for anti-dengue here on Wednesday,she directed all concerned departments to appoint their permanent focal persons who will participate in DERC meetings held at district and tehsil level.

She said that dengue awareness seminars and walks should be organized at district and tehsil levels,adding that all concerned departments including health should start 'android phone' base activities regularly to deal with dengue.

Later, ADC Finance Syeda Amina Moudoodi chaired the review meeting of District Primary Health Care. She said that there were 90 facilities in primary health sector in Sialkot district.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Asma Khalil, CEO Health Dr. Ahmed Nasir, DHO Dr. Waseem Mirza, Dr. Adnan, Dr. Javed Sahi, Dr. Waleed Pervaiz, Dr. Shizar Masood and local officials of the concerned departments.

