Anti-peace Elements Will Be Eliminated In Cooperation With Provincial Govts: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 13th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says anti-peace elements will be eliminated in cooperation with the provincial governments.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over death of a person and injuries to thirteen people in a bomb blast in Saddar area of Karachi.

The prime minister also expressed condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for early recovery of those injured in the blast.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah whilst taking notice of Karachi blast has sought report from the Chief Secretary and IG Police Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah also taking notice of the incident has summoned a detail report from Additional IG and Commissioner Karachi.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says former Prime Minister Imran Khan is responsible for the current dire economic situation and the historic appreciation of Dollar.

In a statement today (Friday), she said the masses are bearing the brunt of inflation today because of the agreement signed by the previous government with the IMF. She said Imran Khan pushed the country into the swamp of serious issues.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan is resorting to the politics of container to hide his anti-people economic crimes.

