Suspect arrested in human trafficking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) FIA team arrested a suspect involved in human trafficking during crackdown on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, the accused, Rana Sajjad Ahmad was arrested from Mill Phatak Muzaffarabad.

He is said to be running a travel agency.

He was found involved in trafficking people abroad by illegal way and means.

The accused collected Rs. 1.3 million under the guise of sending a victim to UAE. He absconded soon after receiving the money. He was arrested today with investigation started.

In past, the accused is reported to have minted hefty amount from the victims in the name of sending them abroad, it was said.