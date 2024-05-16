25 Injured in road accident in Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) At least 25 people were injured when a passenger coach overturned in Nawabshah early Thursday morning.

According to a private news channel, the coach, traveling from Sargodha to Karachi, overturned near the National Highway in the Qazi Ahmed Nursery Stop area.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding.

Police and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Qazi Ahmed.

Among the injured were women and children, according to rescue sources.