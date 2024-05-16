25 Injured In Road Accident In Nawabshah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) At least 25 people were injured when a passenger coach overturned in Nawabshah early Thursday morning.
According to a private news channel, the coach, traveling from Sargodha to Karachi, overturned near the National Highway in the Qazi Ahmed Nursery Stop area.
The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding.
Police and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Qazi Ahmed.
Among the injured were women and children, according to rescue sources.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Human traffickers presented in Special Central Immigration Court2 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit8 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 32 kg drugs in five operations11 minutes ago
-
Process to finalize standing committees process to be completed till tomorrow: Dr Fazal Chaudhary11 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in human trafficking12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 192,000 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest most wanted criminal12 minutes ago
-
DD Agri visited Saddar and Bajwat areas22 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy,hot weather forecast:22 minutes ago
-
Construction of District Education Authority building will be completed in June:DC22 minutes ago
-
Five injured in coaster-auto rickshaw collision22 minutes ago
-
RPO takes notice of journalist killing, traders condemn31 minutes ago