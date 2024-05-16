Five injured in coaster-auto rickshaw collision

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Five persons including two women were injured in a collision between a coaster and auto rickshaw at Sialkot-Wazirabad Road near Kopray stop here on Thursday.

According to rescue spokesperson, five persons including 47-year-old Shama, 42-year-old Nazia, 18-year-old Subhan, 57-year-old Aslam and 35-year-old Majid suffered injuries and were shifted to local hospital after providing first aid.