Anti Polio Campaign To Start From Monday In 30 Districts Of Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The mission to protect the children of Balochistan from poliovirus continues as an anti-polio campaign will commence in 30 districts of Balochistan from Monday, April 29.

Coordinator of Emergency Operation Center Balochistan, Syed Zahid Shah said in a statement on Sunday that the polio campaign is being initiated in light of the presence of the poliovirus in the environment and recent polio cases in the province.

He said that around 2.39 million children will be vaccinated for which around 10127 teams will be deployed including 8009 mobile teams, 837 fixed-site teams, and 541 transit points. He emphasized the critical importance of vaccination in protecting children from the debilitating effects of polio.

"The recent polio cases in Balochistan are a sobering reminder that our work is far from over. We urge all parents and caregivers to ensure their children are vaccinated during this campaign to safeguard their health and prevent the spread of poliovirus", he said adding that, along with the polio vaccine, children also complete the course of routine immunization against other dangerous diseases such as measles, pneumonia, and others.

Syed Zahid Shah urged the civil society, scholars, and religious leaders to ensure their cooperation, particularly in this special campaign. He mentioned that despite all sorts of harsh weather conditions, polio workers have fulfilled their national duties excellently, and the routine immunization system is also being strengthened.

He said, “We are determined not to rest until polio is eradicated from the province”. He mentioned that all teams participating in the polio campaign will be provided with security.

It should be noted that in Balochistan, after three years, two polio cases have been reported in Dera Bugti and Chaman in 2024.

