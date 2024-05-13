Open Menu

MNA Shehryar Afridi Chairs Meeting On Electricity Issues In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MNA Shehryar Afridi chairs meeting on electricity issues in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Member National Assembly, Shehryar Afridi on Monday chaired a meeting at DC office here to discuss issues related to electricity outages, overbilling, transformers repairing and Barh Feeder matters.

The meeting beside Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Daud Shah Afridi Advocate was also attended by the authorities concerned of PESCO, WAPDA Construction, Forests and other related institutions.

The problems related to electricity were discussed in detail and authorities concerned were directed to take effective measures toward this end as such issues were creating problems for the dwellers.

Shehryar Afridi said, if the issue of overbilling was rectified, the payment of bills and loadshedding could be solved simultaneously.

Referring to the recovery of dues by Pesco, he maintained that the recovery process would also get addressed with issuance of right and justful electricity bills. He asked the Pesco officials to make efforts to rectify the situation on an urgent basis.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity WAPDA Afridi PESCO

