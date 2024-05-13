COAS Confers Military Awards Upon Army Officer's At GHQ Investiture Ceremony
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Monday conferred military awards upon Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation during an Investiture ceremony held here at General Headquarters.
A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.
The officers & soldiers were awarded medals including Sitara-I-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-I- Basalat. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
Paying tributes to Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis, the COAS said, "There is nothing more noble than laying one’s life for defence of motherland and the sacrifices of our martyrs strengthen our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice."
The Army Chief also lauded brave families of Shuhada for their high spirits and sacrifices rendered by them.
The COAS said, "Shuhada and Ghazis are our national heroes and the nation owes its independence and security to the sacrifices of its valiant warriors. Our Shuhada are, indeed, the beacons of hope and resilience for the nation."
Recent Stories
Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot
Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar
PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent
Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan
Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil administration working to open Kaghan Highway for vehicles, road users2 minutes ago
-
RWMC devises cleanliness plan for UCs, Tehsil level12 minutes ago
-
KKKUK holds 25th academic council meeting12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army inaugurates girls' school, dispensary in Darra Musa12 minutes ago
-
MNA Shehryar Afridi chairs meeting on electricity issues in Kohat12 minutes ago
-
Green start-up offers kitchen gardening through hydroponic technology22 minutes ago
-
Police rescue abducted child at border crossing32 minutes ago
-
Three miners saved after trapped in Dukki Coal Mine32 minutes ago
-
DG Pak-EPA stresses effective behavioral changes, collective efforts to fight environmental hazards32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan keen to learn from Korean expertise in IT, industrialisation: PM32 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper, dacoit killed during dacoity42 minutes ago
-
Heatwave with soaring temperatures continues in Sukkur division52 minutes ago