Three Miners Saved After Trapped In Dukki Coal Mine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Three miners saved after trapped in Dukki Coal Mine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Three miners who were trapped in the Dukki coal mine for nine hours have been safely extracted by rescue teams on Monday.

The miners were working at a depth of 70 feet when a portion of the mine collapsed, burying them under debris.

The incident sparked a rapid response from rescue teams, who raced against time to save the trapped miners, a private news channel reported.

With the help of local laborers and mines teams, the rescue teams launched a meticulous operation to reach the trapped miners. After a grueling effort of nine hours, the rescue teams finally managed to extract all three miners safely.

The rescued miners are receiving medical aid and are reported to be in stable condition.

