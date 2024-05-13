DG Pak-EPA stresses effective behavioral changes, collective efforts to fight environmental hazards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Director General, Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), Farzana Altaf Shah Monday stressed for effective behavioral changes, education and collective efforts to fight environmental hazards as present government was introducing wisely strategies to protect the country’s environment with the support of masses.

"There is a dire need for mass awareness regarding environmental issues including littering in public places, fireworks awareness campaigns which are needed to tackle the issue to generate the desired results to control pollution in country", she said while talking to ptv news channel.

She said we were taking concrete actions to improved plastic collection systems, anti-dumping penalties, an incentive-driven approach to encourage consumers to change their plastic consumption habits.

The DG also lamented the public behaviour for using fireworks on any important events that fireworks should not be used as it creates air pollution and noise hazards that harm the health of the entire public

She also urged the media and civil society to help strengthen the ‘Say no plastic bags’ campaign, adding, We needed to use alternative bags made of cloths and other non-plastic material.

Replying to a question, she appealed that the businesses, shopping malls, restaurants, and bakery owners to participate in the campaign, thereby promoting public health and reducing environmental pollution.

She also advised against the use of plastic bags and containers for food and beverages at home to safeguard personal health.

The director general also said that government was taking emergency steps to control high traffic density, lack of traffic management and use of pressure horns which would address the issue of noise pollution.

Special drives were being launched against pressure horns and a large number of pressure horns were removed from the vehicles, she added.