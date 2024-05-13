Open Menu

Civil Administration Working To Open Kaghan Highway For Vehicles, Road Users

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Civil administration working to open Kaghan Highway for vehicles, road users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Kaghan Highway closed for the second consecutive day due to landsliding at the Ghanol spot, creating troubles for tourists waiting for opening of roads for hours.

The non-clearance of the road has caused difficulties for local residents as well, who are facing challenges in their daily commute, private news channels reported.

According to Kaghan civil administration, teams were working to clear the heavy boulders from the road.

The closure came after heavy rocks fell onto the Kaghan highway amidst heavy downpour on Saturday and Sunday night. As a result, the vehicles of locals and tourists were stuck on both sides of the landslide. The work is in progress to clear the road from boulders, the civil administration added.

