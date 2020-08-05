UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive To Begin In Nawabshah From August 17

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

Anti-polio drive to begin in Nawabshah from August 17

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Junaid Hameed Samo said that Polio campaign was launched after a gap of four month and the department shall focus special attention on vaccinating all children falling in the age limit of five years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Junaid Hameed Samo said that Polio campaign was launched after a gap of four month and the department shall focus special attention on vaccinating all children falling in the age limit of five years.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee at Darbar Hall. He said that during training of Polio teams, awareness should be highlighted regarding security arrangements in the prevailing situation.

He insisted on effective use of vaccines along with strict monitoring of polio teams working in fields. The ADC also advised for special attention to be paid during immunization of children of nomadic communities and ravine areas of the district.

He stressed officials of the Health Department to completely abide by preventive SOPs issued by Sindh Government in the wake of the current Corona virus situation.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Wazir Ahmed Phull and Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar said that the anti-Polio campaign commencing from 17 August to 22 August 2020 in the district would cater Polio vaccination to a target of 3,72,248 for which 806 mobile teams, 70 Fix teams and 19 SMT teams are formed to meet the target.

He said that the target of vaccination for the previous year was met by 100% and expressed the hope that the recent target would also be achieved.

The meeting was attended by Regional Coordinator World Health Organization Dr Alam Azad, Regional Manager PPHI Lutf Ali Memon, District Manager HIS Dr Moeenuddin Shaikh, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Saleem Ahmed Jatoi, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Tariq Ali Solangi, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, officials of department of police, health and other concerned departments.

Related Topics

Sindh World Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Population Welfare Mobile Shar Nawabshah Jatoi Sakrand August 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

32 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

3 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.