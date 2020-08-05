Anti-polio drive to begin in Nawabshah from August 17

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Junaid Hameed Samo said that Polio campaign was launched after a gap of four month and the department shall focus special attention on vaccinating all children falling in the age limit of five years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Junaid Hameed Samo said that Polio campaign was launched after a gap of four month and the department shall focus special attention on vaccinating all children falling in the age limit of five years.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee at Darbar Hall. He said that during training of Polio teams, awareness should be highlighted regarding security arrangements in the prevailing situation.

He insisted on effective use of vaccines along with strict monitoring of polio teams working in fields. The ADC also advised for special attention to be paid during immunization of children of nomadic communities and ravine areas of the district.

He stressed officials of the Health Department to completely abide by preventive SOPs issued by Sindh Government in the wake of the current Corona virus situation.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Wazir Ahmed Phull and Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar said that the anti-Polio campaign commencing from 17 August to 22 August 2020 in the district would cater Polio vaccination to a target of 3,72,248 for which 806 mobile teams, 70 Fix teams and 19 SMT teams are formed to meet the target.

He said that the target of vaccination for the previous year was met by 100% and expressed the hope that the recent target would also be achieved.

The meeting was attended by Regional Coordinator World Health Organization Dr Alam Azad, Regional Manager PPHI Lutf Ali Memon, District Manager HIS Dr Moeenuddin Shaikh, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Saleem Ahmed Jatoi, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Tariq Ali Solangi, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, officials of department of police, health and other concerned departments.