UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive To Begin On September 26 In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Anti-polio drive to begin on September 26 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A seven-day anti-polio drive will kick off in five districts of Balochistan on September 26 (Monday) during which 0.885 million children till the age of five will be vaccinated.

"The anti-polio campaign will be launched in all union councils of Quetta, Pishin, Chaman and Qilla Abdullah districts while drive against the crippling virus will cover children in eight union councils of Zhob district," Coordinator of Balochistan Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Hamidullah Nasar said on Friday.

The representatives of UNICEF, WHO and BMGF were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media persons here, the EOC coordinator said all arrangements had been finalized to launch the campaign in the high-risk areas of the province.

"Around 3,680 teams have been constituted who will administer polio drops to the children till the age of five," he added.

It may be mentioned here that no case of polio virus has been reported in Balochistan for the last 17 months.

However, the EOC Coordinator feared "the presence of polio virus in other areas of the country and in Afghanistan is a huge challenge for the province of Balochistan.

He called upon the parents to cooperate with the polio workers during the polio prevention campaign.

"Due to the unflinching support from all segments of the society, the spread of polio virus has effectively been controlled," he said.

He termed the role of the religious scholars imperative for complete eradication of polio from the country.

It may be recalled that as many as 19 polio cases have been reported in Pakistan this year.

Regarding the security of the polio teams, Mr Hameedullah Nasar said fool-proof security would be provided to them.

"The law enforcement agencies, including Frontier Corps, Balochistan Levies, and Police will be deployed to ensure security to the visiting polio teams," he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Quetta Police Polio Zhob Chaman Pishin May September Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

3 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

5 hours ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.