APCA Pishin Delegation Calls On Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation led by President of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Pishin Muhammad Rasool Kakar called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House here on Tuesday.

The delegation apprised the Governor about their problems and said that due to inflation and unemployment people were facing difficulties.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha listened their problems and assured them that he would make all possible efforts to address their issues.

