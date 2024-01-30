Open Menu

APHC-AJK Condemns India’s Brutal Policies In IIOJK, Urges UN Intervention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM

APHC-AJK condemns India’s brutal policies in IIOJK, urges UN intervention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has unequivocally rejected the Hindutva BJP regime’s brutal policies in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and called for the UN intervention to prevent worsening human rights situation in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a joint statement issued in Islamabad, APHC-AJK Convenor Mehmood Ahmed Saghar and General Secretary Shaikh Abdul Mateen stressed the urgent need to settle the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The leaders deplored India’s alleged intensification of atrocities, harassment, house raids, cordon and search operations and arbitrary arrests in the occupied territory. They urged India to abandon its oppressive policies and instead work towards a resolution recognizing the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

Despite the detentions of Hurriyat leadership and thousands of Kashmiri youth, the APHC-AJK leaders expressed confidence that the sacrifices made by Kashmiri martyrs would not be in vain. They called on the United Nations to take notice of the alleged atrocities committed by Indian troops, emphasizing that the implementation of UN resolutions remains the only viable solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, Other APHC-AJK leaders including Imtiaz Ahmad Wani, Sheikh Yaqoob, Raja Shaheen, Ejaz Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf, Zahid Safi, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt and Syed Gulshan Ahmad in their separate statements expressing serious concern over the ongoing worst situation in the occupied territory said that Modi regime in violation of Indus Waters Treaty is diverting the Chenab waters under ulterior motives.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Resolution United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Safi Gulshan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

29 minutes ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

36 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

48 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

1 hour ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

13 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

13 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

13 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

13 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan