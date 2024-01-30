APHC-AJK condemns India’s brutal policies in IIOJK, urges UN intervention

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has unequivocally rejected the Hindutva BJP regime’s brutal policies in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and called for the UN intervention to prevent worsening human rights situation in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a joint statement issued in Islamabad, APHC-AJK Convenor Mehmood Ahmed Saghar and General Secretary Shaikh Abdul Mateen stressed the urgent need to settle the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The leaders deplored India’s alleged intensification of atrocities, harassment, house raids, cordon and search operations and arbitrary arrests in the occupied territory. They urged India to abandon its oppressive policies and instead work towards a resolution recognizing the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

Despite the detentions of Hurriyat leadership and thousands of Kashmiri youth, the APHC-AJK leaders expressed confidence that the sacrifices made by Kashmiri martyrs would not be in vain. They called on the United Nations to take notice of the alleged atrocities committed by Indian troops, emphasizing that the implementation of UN resolutions remains the only viable solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, Other APHC-AJK leaders including Imtiaz Ahmad Wani, Sheikh Yaqoob, Raja Shaheen, Ejaz Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf, Zahid Safi, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt and Syed Gulshan Ahmad in their separate statements expressing serious concern over the ongoing worst situation in the occupied territory said that Modi regime in violation of Indus Waters Treaty is diverting the Chenab waters under ulterior motives.