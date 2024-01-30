APHC-AJK Condemns India’s Brutal Policies In IIOJK, Urges UN Intervention
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has unequivocally rejected the Hindutva BJP regime’s brutal policies in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and called for the UN intervention to prevent worsening human rights situation in the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a joint statement issued in Islamabad, APHC-AJK Convenor Mehmood Ahmed Saghar and General Secretary Shaikh Abdul Mateen stressed the urgent need to settle the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions.
The leaders deplored India’s alleged intensification of atrocities, harassment, house raids, cordon and search operations and arbitrary arrests in the occupied territory. They urged India to abandon its oppressive policies and instead work towards a resolution recognizing the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.
Despite the detentions of Hurriyat leadership and thousands of Kashmiri youth, the APHC-AJK leaders expressed confidence that the sacrifices made by Kashmiri martyrs would not be in vain. They called on the United Nations to take notice of the alleged atrocities committed by Indian troops, emphasizing that the implementation of UN resolutions remains the only viable solution to the Kashmir dispute.
Meanwhile, Other APHC-AJK leaders including Imtiaz Ahmad Wani, Sheikh Yaqoob, Raja Shaheen, Ejaz Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf, Zahid Safi, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt and Syed Gulshan Ahmad in their separate statements expressing serious concern over the ongoing worst situation in the occupied territory said that Modi regime in violation of Indus Waters Treaty is diverting the Chenab waters under ulterior motives.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President condoles demise of jurist Farooq Hussain Kashmiri4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely completion of Digital Girdawri process4 minutes ago
-
Hardware factory material gutted14 minutes ago
-
Two teens killed, two injured in road accident14 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at Metropole Cinema Lahore14 minutes ago
-
AJK gears up for Kashmir Solidarity Day: A renewed pledge to end Indian occupation24 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case29 minutes ago
-
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power36 minutes ago
-
MOs impose Rs 966,000 fine on violators of election conduct44 minutes ago
-
HC represents Pakistan at Malaysian King Abdullah’s sending off ceremony44 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels48 minutes ago
-
Motorway various sections in Punjab closed54 minutes ago