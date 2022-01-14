Application invited from farmers till Jan 20 to join Punjab canola production contest

Punjab agriculture department has invited applications from canola farmers till Jan 20, 2022, to participate in a Punjab-level canola production contest being organized under a Rs 5.11 billion funding under Prime Minister's agriculture emergency programme to enhance crops' productivity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab agriculture department has invited applications from canola farmers till Jan 20, 2022, to participate in a Punjab-level canola production contest being organized under a Rs 5.11 billion funding under Prime Minister's agriculture emergency programme to enhance crops' productivity.

Male or female farmers owning three or more acres of cultivable land in any of the fifteen districts including Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bakhar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Vehari can apply to join the contest.

Farmers having joint landholding, tenants or those cultivating others' land on rent can also apply after verification of documents from tahsil committee office, says an official release.

Contestants must have cultivated three acres or more land with any of the registered/approved varieties of canola.

Forms can be obtained free from the offices of concerned divisional director or deputy director agriculture or can be downloaded from web site 'www.agripunjab.gov.pk'. Copy of the form would also applicable. Application forms should be submitted to the office of deputy director agriculture extension on or before Jan 20.

Legislators, their family members, BS-17 and above government officers, progressive farmers who are members of district or divisional committees are not entitled to participate.

A provincial level committee would decide the winners who would be awarded cash prizes worth Lakhs of Rupees.