Applications open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under NEP-NICs

(@FahadShabbir)

National Expansion Plan of National Incubation Centers (NEP-NICs) Program, a collaborative effort of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), has opened applications for the 6th cycle of its startup incubation program across Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) National Expansion Plan of National Incubation Centers (NEP-NICs) Program, a collaborative effort of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), has opened applications for the 6th cycle of its startup incubation program across Pakistan.

In partnership with the public universities, as many as 13 tech incubation centers have been set up across the country where startups are provided with free of cost workspace, mentorship, networking opportunities, monthly stipend, business support and legal guidance for a period of six months.

The incubation program is tailored to the needs of early stage startups and runs on a zero-equity model. Applications are open for Gujrat, Jamshoro, Karachi, Kohat, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Swat and Taxila.

NEP NICs successfully incubated 690 startups till date, which have generated a cumulative over Rs. 1,100 Million in revenue and created more than 12,000 jobs overall.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf stated that the objective of the National Expansion Plan of NICs is to democratize entrepreneurship, boost business activity across the country, grow the IT industry and promote economic growth in Pakistan.

Some notable startups incubated at NEP NICs include SheDev from Gilgit, CopyPencil.pk from Lahore, Oval | Metaverse + NFT and Asani.io from Karachi and Agventure from Swat.

Individuals with unique ideas aged over 18 years can register their startups at the following website for the respective centers in their cities: nep.pitb.gov.pk