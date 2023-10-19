Open Menu

Applications Sought For 37th Khwarizmi International Award

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 05:39 PM

Applications sought for 37th Khwarizmi International Award

Researchers, innovators and inventors from across the world including Pakistan have been called to submit applications for the 37th Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) announced for acknowledging their outstanding scientific achievements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Researchers, innovators and inventors from across the world including Pakistan have been called to submit applications for the 37th Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) announced for acknowledging their outstanding scientific achievements. The awards have been announced by the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology in partnership with the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, The World Intellectual Property Organization, Economic Cooperation Organization, National Elite Foundation and others.

According to the COMSTECH, the awards have been established in memory of Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, the Iranian Muslim mathematician and astronomer.

The Khwarizmi International Award is aimed at recognizing the efforts made by researchers, innovators and inventors from all over the world and to appreciate their invaluable achievements and contributions to various fields of science and technology.nThe Khwarizmi International Award is named in memory of the achievements of Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, the Iranian mathematician and astronomer. The Khwarizmi International Award is annually held to award those who are contributing in the fields of Aerospace, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Animal Sciences and Veterinary Medicine, Basic Sciences, Biotechnology and Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Medical Sciences, Chemical Technology, all fields of Engineering, Green Technology, Information Technology, Materials, Metallurgy, Mechatronics, Medical Sciences, Nanotechnology, Industry and Technology Management.

The awards consist of an engraved trophy, a certificate bearing the inscription of the awardee's contributions and the signature of the President of Islamic Republic of Iran, a certificate signed by the Chairman of the KIA and a cash prize of 20,000 USD.nThe selection criteria of the candidates include innovation in research subject or research method, application of the research work results in technology development, the impact of the candidate's research work on the current state of her/his field of science, publications must be of exceptional scientific quality, reliability of the journals in which the results have been published, economical aspects of the research work, international standing in their field of research and continued impact on the field of research.

The deadline for submissions is November 01 while the selected KIA Laureates will be announced during January 2024.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Iran Agriculture United States Dollars January November Muslim All From Industry Kia OIC

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Palestine Embassy; c ..

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Palestine Embassy; calls for ceasefire, humanitari ..

4 minutes ago
 Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 50,000 points

Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 50,000 points

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of D ..

Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of Dibba Al Hisn Ruler’s Court

43 minutes ago
 Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest ..

Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest levels in two and a half month ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champi ..

Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship with participation of 2 ..

1 hour ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a global ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a globally impactful and competitive s ..

1 hour ago
Rupee gains Rs1.47 against Dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.47 against Dollar

4 minutes ago
 International poster exhibition kicked off at SABS ..

International poster exhibition kicked off at SABS University Jamshoro

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan "disappointed" over outcome of UNSC's Gaz ..

Pakistan "disappointed" over outcome of UNSC's Gaza meeting; calls for end to bo ..

2 minutes ago
 Nation remembers renowned playback singer Zubaida ..

Nation remembers renowned playback singer Zubaida Khanum

2 minutes ago
 Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" i ..

Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" is a reflection of the revoluti ..

3 hours ago
 CPEC helps to build an enabling economic environme ..

CPEC helps to build an enabling economic environment in Pakistan: Dr Mehmood

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan