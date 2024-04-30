ADC for making anti-polio drive successful in Ziarat

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ziarat Najeebullah Kakar on Tuesday said that anti-polio campaign was a national campaign to make it successful while everyone should play role for elimination of polio diseases.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of monitoring officers and zonal supervisors in connection with anti-polio campaign.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Badar Nadeem Ansari, WHO Dr. Shehbaz participated in the meeting.

The ADC said that anti-polio campaign was a national campaign to make it successful while everyone should play role for eradication of polio disease in order to save children from disability in the area.

If even one child is left with drops, the campaign will not be successful, he said.

He said that it was also the responsibility of parents to ensure that their children up to five years of age were vaccinated against polio and to prevent their children from becoming disabled.

He urged the polio workers to visit door to door to administer anti-polio drops to children for five years and would not tolerate any kind of negligence in this regard.