ADC For Making Anti-polio Drive Successful In Ziarat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ziarat Najeebullah Kakar on Tuesday said that anti-polio campaign was a national campaign to make it successful while everyone should play role for elimination of polio diseases.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of monitoring officers and zonal supervisors in connection with anti-polio campaign.
District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Badar Nadeem Ansari, WHO Dr. Shehbaz participated in the meeting.
The ADC said that anti-polio campaign was a national campaign to make it successful while everyone should play role for eradication of polio disease in order to save children from disability in the area.
If even one child is left with drops, the campaign will not be successful, he said.
He said that it was also the responsibility of parents to ensure that their children up to five years of age were vaccinated against polio and to prevent their children from becoming disabled.
He urged the polio workers to visit door to door to administer anti-polio drops to children for five years and would not tolerate any kind of negligence in this regard.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ombudsman office working to address public complaints following approved guidelines44 seconds ago
-
Heavy vehicles banned from entering Murree48 seconds ago
-
Rs 807.5m fine imposed on 7704 electricity thieves, 6225 arrested in 234 days: FESCO spokesman52 seconds ago
-
UAF arranges Besakhi Mela1 minute ago
-
Explosion from gas cylinder claims one life, 4 injures11 minutes ago
-
Labours play vital role in national economy: KP Speaker21 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi bilateral ties, economic partnership getting stronger: PM21 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to enhance workers welfare fund: CM Bugti21 minutes ago
-
MWMC upgrades trash collection capacity with 62 new containers21 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.42m from 185 defaulters in 24 hours21 minutes ago
-
LESCO Chief reviews important matters of company21 minutes ago
-
Bilawal affirms PPP's dedication to labour empowerment, social justice21 minutes ago