Heavy Vehicles Banned From Entering Murree
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) have imposed a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles and put in diversions to facilitate traffic, following landslide on old Murree-Kashmir Road during rain on Tuesday.
The CTP spokesman said traffic diversions had been put in place at Bansra Gali, Ghora Gali, Satra Meel Toll Plaza, Kuldanna Chowk, and Jhika Gali Chowk to facilitate commuters, a private news channel reported.
The spokesman issued an advisory for road users to use the alternative road expressway to travel from the twin cities to Murree, Ayubia, and Murree suburbs.
Drivers traveling towards Murree and suburbs should drive with caution during rain, the traffic police stated.
The police have directed the road users to strictly obey the traffic rules and follow the instructions of the traffic wardens’ officers stationed at the points.
On the other hand, the residents of the area have expressed concern that they fear more landslides and damage to their homes.
