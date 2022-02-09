Arbab visits Madanwah small Dam at Nangar Parkar

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Wednesday visited Madanwah small Dam at Nangar Parkar town of district Tharparkar

He was also briefed about the recent developments in Nangar Parkar area.

Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim visited the area and reviewed on-site construction work of the project.

Arbab Rahim also inspected the site where the construction work was underway.

The project will provide employment opportunities to the people of Mithi in the form of increase in overall agricultural output as well, he said.

Arbab Rahim said Nangar Parkar is famous for production of onions, spices, lemons mainly. However, due to less rainfall the agricultural output is not up to the mark.

By construction of dam, the fields will be constantly irrigation resulting in better harvest, he added.