UrduPoint.com

Arbab Visits Madanwah Small Dam At Nangar Parkar

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Arbab visits Madanwah small Dam at Nangar Parkar

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Wednesday visited Madanwah small Dam at Nangar Parkar town of district Tharparkar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Wednesday visited Madanwah small Dam at Nangar Parkar town of district Tharparkar.

He was also briefed about the recent developments in Nangar Parkar area.

Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim visited the area and reviewed on-site construction work of the project.

Arbab Rahim also inspected the site where the construction work was underway.

The project will provide employment opportunities to the people of Mithi in the form of increase in overall agricultural output as well, he said.

Arbab Rahim said Nangar Parkar is famous for production of onions, spices, lemons mainly. However, due to less rainfall the agricultural output is not up to the mark.

By construction of dam, the fields will be constantly irrigation resulting in better harvest, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim Dam Tharparkar SITE Employment

Recent Stories

Food Security Ministry to organize conference on c ..

Food Security Ministry to organize conference on cotton in March

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Truss to Discuss Security Guarantees on Th ..

Lavrov, Truss to Discuss Security Guarantees on Thursday - Russian Foreign Minis ..

3 minutes ago
 King of Spain Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Royal ..

King of Spain Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Royal Household

3 minutes ago
 Not All Casualties in Kabul Airport Blast Were Fro ..

Not All Casualties in Kabul Airport Blast Were From Bomb - Reports

3 minutes ago
 50 more died, 4253 tested positive during last 24 ..

50 more died, 4253 tested positive during last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt to launch digital skills training program

KP Govt to launch digital skills training program

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>