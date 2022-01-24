Arif Hussain assumed charge as SP traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :An officer of Islamabad police Arif Hussain Shah Monday assumed the charge of Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Islamabad.

He was welcomed by DSPs, Inspector (Traffic) HQ And other officers on his arrival at office.

The newly posted SP Traffic (earlier served as SP Headquarters) met with the In-charge officers of all the branches of Traffic office after assuming the charge and issued necessary directions.

He directed the staff to ensure smooth flow of traffic so that traffic crashes may be reduced and carry out all the efforts to provide help to the people in distress besides controlling violations in the capital city.

The SP (Traffic) further insisted the officers to ensure (first Salam than Kalam) and issuing ticket of fine with firmness but at the same time being polite to the public.

He also appealed the citizens to avoid traffic violation and join hands with ITP in bringing better traffic culture in the city as traffic discipline reflects the civilization of a nation.