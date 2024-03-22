WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Two armed individuals on Friday targeted a van belonging to a private courier company, in a daring daylight robbery on GT road within the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police Station.

According to police sources, Arslan, an employee of the courier company was en route to deliver mail when the armed assailants on a motorcycle intercepted him, forcibly taking cash and valuables before making a swift getaway.

The incident prompted the police to register a case and commence a thorough investigation into the matter.

