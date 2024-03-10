Armed Dacoits Deprive Trader From Motorcycle
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Two unknown armed dacoits snatched motorcycle from a trader in limits of city police station Kot Addu.
According to details, two unknown armed dacoits snatched motorcycle from president of city market Kot Addu and fled away.
According to the victim businessman, this was the third incident of robbery in one week.
He has said that robbery incidents were increasing due to the lack of police patrolling.
City police launched legal action on the application of the trader.
He demanded DPO Kot Addu, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan and IG Punjab to arrest the dacoits and conduct effective police patrolling.
APP/shn-sak
1340 hrs
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HRMA Minister affirms unwavering commitment to minorities protection5 minutes ago
-
PM increases Ramzan Package to Rs12.5bn5 minutes ago
-
HRMA Minister affirms unwavering commitment to minorities protection25 minutes ago
-
Poetry book on plight of people in Gaza, IIOJ&K launched45 minutes ago
-
NDMA with KSrelief-Pakistan mobilize emergency relief convoy for flood victims of Gwadar45 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for strict action against profiteers during Ramzan1 hour ago
-
RBISE taking strict measures against 'Boti Mafia' during matric exams2 hours ago
-
Early to rise, daily exercise, healthy breakfast, regular check ups help reduce chances of Heart-rel ..2 hours ago
-
Police releases preliminary report of blast, dead persons were terrorists: Police2 hours ago
-
KP KPFS&HFA conduct big action in Peshawar on holiday2 hours ago
-
197 power pilferers netted in South Punjab2 hours ago
-
Rising incidents of dacoities spark fear among citizens in Multan2 hours ago