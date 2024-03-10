Open Menu

Armed Dacoits Deprive Trader From Motorcycle

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Armed dacoits deprive trader from motorcycle

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Two unknown armed dacoits snatched motorcycle from a trader in limits of city police station Kot Addu.

According to details, two unknown armed dacoits snatched motorcycle from president of city market Kot Addu and fled away.

According to the victim businessman, this was the third incident of robbery in one week.

He has said that robbery incidents were increasing due to the lack of police patrolling.

City police launched legal action on the application of the trader.

He demanded DPO Kot Addu, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan and IG Punjab to arrest the dacoits and conduct effective police patrolling.

APP/shn-sak

1340 hrs

