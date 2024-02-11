Armed Dacoits Looted Family At Gun Point
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Armed dacoits looted gold ornaments, phones, cash and other goods worth over Rs three million from overseas family at gun point near 185/EB Lahore road.
According to details, UK nationality holder businessman Chaudhry Aslam Bashir was going to Sahiwal along with his family.
Four unknown outlaws riding on two motorcycles intercepted them near 185/EB and looted 12 tola gold ornaments, 250000 cash and mobile phones.
Gaggu Mandi police registered the case and started search for the accused.
APP/aaj-sak
