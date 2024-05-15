Open Menu

University Of Swat VC Chairs Meeting On Alumni & Academics

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 10:34 PM

University of Swat VC chairs meeting on Alumni & Academics

In a recent gathering at the University of Swat, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Hassan Sher convened department heads and administrative leaders to discuss pivotal university matters on Wednesday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) In a recent gathering at the University of Swat, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Hassan Sher convened department heads and administrative leaders to discuss pivotal university matters on Wednesday.

As per details, the Primary focus was on the upcoming Alumni Gathering event aimed at nurturing alumni connections and fostering collaboration for the university's advancement.

During the meeting, department heads provided updates on alumni engagement within their respective domains, while also addressing the status of M.

Phil/PhD admissions and classes.

Prof. Dr. Hassan Sher underscored the institution's commitment to upholding excellence in research and academia by attracting top-tier talent and ensuring conducive environments for advanced studies.

Moreover, plans for the commencement of BS classes for the upcoming semester were deliberated upon, with strategies outlined to facilitate a smooth transition and enhance the learning experience for students.

APP/hsj/378

Related Topics

Swat Event

Recent Stories

PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh go ..

PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development

1 minute ago
 Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in sep ..

Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases

1 minute ago
 SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in ..

SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities

1 minute ago
 Punjab Police arrests two more POs

Punjab Police arrests two more POs

1 minute ago
 US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress agains ..

US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis

4 minutes ago
 Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes a ..

Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

4 minutes ago
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence o ..

06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in producti ..

4 minutes ago
 Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H ..

Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to support business community:Finan ..

Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister

10 minutes ago
 PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May ..

PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 23

10 minutes ago
 Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in ..

Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June

10 minutes ago
 'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slov ..

'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan