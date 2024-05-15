University of Swat VC chairs meeting on Alumni & Academics

In a recent gathering at the University of Swat, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Hassan Sher convened department heads and administrative leaders to discuss pivotal university matters on Wednesday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) In a recent gathering at the University of Swat, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Hassan Sher convened department heads and administrative leaders to discuss pivotal university matters on Wednesday.

As per details, the Primary focus was on the upcoming Alumni Gathering event aimed at nurturing alumni connections and fostering collaboration for the university's advancement.

During the meeting, department heads provided updates on alumni engagement within their respective domains, while also addressing the status of M.

Phil/PhD admissions and classes.

Prof. Dr. Hassan Sher underscored the institution's commitment to upholding excellence in research and academia by attracting top-tier talent and ensuring conducive environments for advanced studies.

Moreover, plans for the commencement of BS classes for the upcoming semester were deliberated upon, with strategies outlined to facilitate a smooth transition and enhance the learning experience for students.

