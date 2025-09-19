Armed Robbers Strike In Hazro, Leave Workshop Owner Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 10:50 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) In a brazen robbery incident, three armed masked men looted the owner of a wood workshop in Hazro's Musa Sherani Road on Friday evening.
According to the sources of Hazro police, Muhammad Bilal, the victim and owner of Mashallah Wood Workshop, was targeted while returning home on his motorcycle around 7:30 p.m. near Hafiz Block Factory.
The robbers, armed with pistols and wearing masks, intercepted Bilal, subjected him to physical assault, and tore his clothes.
Bilal resisted the robbery attempt, but the culprits overpowered him, beating him with fists and kicks. The armed men eventually brandished their pistols, forcing Bilal to surrender. The robbers made off with Rs 39,300 in cash and a mobile phone.
Bilal has appealed to District Police Officer Attock, Sardar Moin Khan, to take immediate action to arrest the culprits and recover the looted valuables.
