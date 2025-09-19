KP CM Directs DCs To Submit Data Of Development Schemes
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 09:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, chaired a video-link meeting with all Deputy Commissioners of the province on Friday to review matters related to development projects under the District Development Plan (DDP).
The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development Ikramullah, and other senior officials.
The Chief Minister directed all Deputy Commissioners to submit data, including coordinates of projects under the DDP within one week.
He further instructed that meetings of the District Development Committees be convened immediately to approve new development schemes.
Once approved, tenders for these schemes should be issued without delay, and unnecessary hurdles in implementation must be avoided.
Gandapur emphasized that complete transparency and strict adherence to quality standards must be ensured in all development works.
“There will be no compromise on merit or quality. Deputy Commissioners should not entertain any political pressure or recommendations in this regard,” he said. He also stressed that Deputy Commissioners must focus on improving service delivery and closely monitoring the progress of development projects. “Deputy Commissioners have been given full authority over development schemes, and with that authority comes responsibility,” the Chief Minister noted.
The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the provincial government has a clear policy on development projects, which must be implemented in letter and spirit. He added that public interest should remain the top priority in all such initiatives.
Recent Stories
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police issue offer letters to 197 for ASIs posts in Hyderabad3 minutes ago
-
KP CM directs DCs to submit data of development schemes3 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests suspects accused for hosting cargo truck attackers13 minutes ago
-
Three suspects arrested in separate operations23 minutes ago
-
IGP issues relief orders on various cops' requests23 minutes ago
-
Dengue preventive efforts in Murree reviewed23 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bails of PTI leaders in May 9 cases23 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers in absentia for late Hurriyat leader held33 minutes ago
-
Committees assessing crop damages33 minutes ago
-
Strict monitoring underway to ensure flour supply & control prices: DC Murree33 minutes ago
-
Strategic management wing aims at unifying dashboards and portals33 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses plea against CCD Chief Sohail Zafar Chattha43 minutes ago