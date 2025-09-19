Open Menu

KP CM Directs DCs To Submit Data Of Development Schemes

Published September 19, 2025

KP CM directs DCs to submit data of development schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, chaired a video-link meeting with all Deputy Commissioners of the province on Friday to review matters related to development projects under the District Development Plan (DDP).

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development Ikramullah, and other senior officials.

The Chief Minister directed all Deputy Commissioners to submit data, including coordinates of projects under the DDP within one week.

He further instructed that meetings of the District Development Committees be convened immediately to approve new development schemes.

Once approved, tenders for these schemes should be issued without delay, and unnecessary hurdles in implementation must be avoided.

Gandapur emphasized that complete transparency and strict adherence to quality standards must be ensured in all development works.

“There will be no compromise on merit or quality. Deputy Commissioners should not entertain any political pressure or recommendations in this regard,” he said. He also stressed that Deputy Commissioners must focus on improving service delivery and closely monitoring the progress of development projects. “Deputy Commissioners have been given full authority over development schemes, and with that authority comes responsibility,” the Chief Minister noted.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the provincial government has a clear policy on development projects, which must be implemented in letter and spirit. He added that public interest should remain the top priority in all such initiatives.

