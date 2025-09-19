Governor Directs To Formulate Strategy For Providing Latest Skills To Educated Youth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 10:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Friday directed Khuzdar Engineering University to formulate a comprehensive strategy of various skill development programs to teach modern skills to unemployed and under-educated youth.
He said that with this, we could develop the local economy and reduce the unemployment rate in the province to a considerable extent.
He expressed these views while giving a briefing on the performance and future course of action of Khuzdar Engineering University at the Governor House, Quetta.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Sohrab Khan Bizenjo were also present during the briefing.
On this occasion, Governor Mandokhel said that both the education and degrees provided in government universities would be more beneficial when they are in line with their ground conditions and realities.
He said that the need of the hour is that we should make our youth producers instead of just consumers.
He urged the Vice Chancellor and his entire team to pay full attention to transparency and merit in all the affairs and matters of their university, this would raise the standard and the students could also benefit in a better way.
Governor Mandokhel said that we have to create collaboration between academia and industry according to our social needs, it is a fact that the government could not provide employment to millions of people, for which we have to strengthen and stabilize our private sector.
He said that the government should also provide maximum facilities to people associated with industry and trade so that they could play their role in eliminating unemployment.
