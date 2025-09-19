Naeem terms Pak-Saudi defense pact, a positive & historic progress

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan’s central senior leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim has termed the strategic mutual defense agreement signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as a positive and historic development in the relations between the two brotherly countries.

In his statement issued here on Friday, he said that this new chapter of defense cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would lay the foundation for a new era of stability and development in the region, the entire nation is proud of the vision and far-sighted decisions of the Prime Minister and the Saudi leadership.

Paying tribute to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Saudi leadership for this important and historic agreement, he said that this defense partnership would give a new dimension to the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He maintained that the Pak-Saudi strategic defense agreement is the beginning of a new chapter in the relations between the two countries, Saudi Arabia has always been a sincere friend and reliable partner of Pakistan.

Chaudhry Naeem said that this agreement would not only promote cooperation between the two countries in the defense field but could also play a key role in the peace, stability and development of the region.

He said that Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal deserve congratulations on the strategic agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

"Congratulations to the Pakistani forces that they will defend the land of the two holy mosques."

He said that the joint defense agreement could be a guarantee of defense instead of a show of power. Its aim is to promote peace and maintain balance in the region. Once again, the capabilities of the Pakistan Army have been recognized.

The agreement will continue to strengthen defense stability in the region. This agreement is a historic step to strengthen Pakistan's defense and promote peace and security in the region, he said.

He said that the hearts of the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are full of love and respect for each other, especially the Pakistani nation has a deep devotion and unwavering respect for Makka and Medina.