Ex-judge’s Office Targeted In Rawalpindi Firing, No Casualties

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 10:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The office of former Justice Hasan Raza Pasha came under firing in the jurisdiction of Chakala Police Station here on Friday, though no casualties were reported.

According to a police spokesman, the incident occurred when the office was closed, and no one was present inside.

On receiving the report, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and directed senior officials to investigate. Senior

Superintendent of Police Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra visited the scene, reviewed the situation, and issued necessary instructions to the SP Pothohar and Station House Officer Chakala.

The spokesman said police teams had collected evidence from the site while technical experts had also been engaged to assist the investigation.

He added that legal proceedings had been initiated, and those involved in the firing would be arrested and brought to justice.

