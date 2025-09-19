Police issue offer letters to 197 for ASIs posts in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Hyderabad police have issued offer letters to 197 persons who had recently qualified recruitment tests which were conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that 197 candidates had been issued the offer letters for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI).

In a statement, as many as 158 male and 31 female candidates besides 8 belonging to the minority communities were among those selected for the job.

SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio welcomed the newly inducted cops.

He expressed hope that the new blood would add to the policing by working their dedication.

