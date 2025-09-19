Hot And Dry Weather Likely To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country On Saturday
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country on Saturday, with only slight variation expected in coastal Sindh.
In Islamabad and surrounding areas, the weather is likely to remain hot and dry. Similar conditions are forecast for the plain districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Sindh is expected to remain mostly hot and dry, with partly cloudy skies likely in coastal areas. Balochistan will also experience hot and dry weather in most districts. In the northern regions, including Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail.
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm, with isolated heavy falls, occurred in Upper Punjab and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Rainfall recorded in Punjab included Sargodha (City 70 mm, A/P 03 mm), Murree 09 mm, Mangla and Gujrat 08 mm each, Joharabad and Karor (Layyah) 07 mm each, while Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad and Noor Pur Thal received 05 mm each. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pattan received 15 mm, Dir 04 mm, Kalam 03 mm and D.I. Khan City 02 mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were 41 C in Nokkundi, 40 C in Dalbandin, and 39 C in Noorpur Thal and Sibbi.
