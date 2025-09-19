BEEF Launches Fully Funded Scholarship Program For Matric Toppers In Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 10:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) In a major step toward educational empowerment, the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) has announced the launch of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Matric District Toppers Fully Funded Scholarship Program for the academic year 2025.
The initiative aligns with Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti’s vision to uplift talented youth and ensure equitable access to quality education across the province.
This year’s program builds upon the success of the 2024 cycle, which awarded scholarships totaling Rs. 53.21 million to 314 high-achieving students. The initiative aims to support academically gifted and underprivileged students from every district of Balochistan, fostering a new era of inclusive educational development.
The 2025 scholarship package includes full coverage of tuition fees, a stipend of Rs.
162,000 per student.
Eligible students—those who have secured top positions in their matriculation exams in district can verify their inclusion by downloading the provisional merit list and application form from the official BEEF website. Completed and verified applications must be submitted to the BEEF office by October 15, 2025.
Students who believe they qualify but do not find their Names on the merit list may file an appeal. The deadline for submitting appeals is October 20, 2025.
For detailed information, application forms, and merit list access, students are encouraged to visit the official BEEF portal. This scholarship program stands as a testament to the provincial government’s commitment to nurturing future leaders and investing in the intellectual capital of Balochistan.
