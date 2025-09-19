Expected moon sighting for Rabi us Sani 1447 AH on Sep 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced that the new moon of Rabi us Sani, 1447 AH, is expected to be born on September 22 at 00:54 PST.

At the time of sunset on September 23, the age of the new moon will be approximately 41 hours and 54 minutes. The time duration between sunset and moonset is expected to be 46 minutes along the coastal areas of the country.

Based on astronomical parameters, there are very good chances of sighting of the new moon on the evening of September 23, 2025 (subject to clear weather conditions).

Consequently, the 1st of Rabi us Sani may likely to fall on September 24.

The final announcement regarding the beginning of the Islamic month will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan, which is the sole competent authority, based on credible witness testimonies from across the country.