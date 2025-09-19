Expected Moon Sighting For Rabi Us Sani 1447 AH On Sep 22
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced that the new moon of Rabi us Sani, 1447 AH, is expected to be born on September 22 at 00:54 PST.
At the time of sunset on September 23, the age of the new moon will be approximately 41 hours and 54 minutes. The time duration between sunset and moonset is expected to be 46 minutes along the coastal areas of the country.
Based on astronomical parameters, there are very good chances of sighting of the new moon on the evening of September 23, 2025 (subject to clear weather conditions).
Consequently, the 1st of Rabi us Sani may likely to fall on September 24.
The final announcement regarding the beginning of the Islamic month will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan, which is the sole competent authority, based on credible witness testimonies from across the country.
Recent Stories
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Expected moon sighting for Rabi us Sani 1447 AH on Sep 222 minutes ago
-
Hot and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country on Saturday2 minutes ago
-
NA body urges improved arrangements for religious delegations, Zaireen policy reforms2 minutes ago
-
Kotri barrage records medium flood of 328,142 cusecs12 minutes ago
-
Police issue offer letters to 197 for ASIs posts in Hyderabad22 minutes ago
-
KP CM directs DCs to submit data of development schemes22 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests suspects accused for hosting cargo truck attackers32 minutes ago
-
Three suspects arrested in separate operations42 minutes ago
-
IGP issues relief orders on various cops' requests42 minutes ago
-
Dengue preventive efforts in Murree reviewed42 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bails of PTI leaders in May 9 cases42 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers in absentia for late Hurriyat leader held52 minutes ago