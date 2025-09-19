Historic pact strengthen defense ties between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday said the newly signed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense pact is a landmark step that will enhance military cooperation, regional security, and brotherly ties.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the pact covers mutual assistance, joint exercises, training, weapons, and technology support.

He stressed that the agreement is not directed against any country, but is aimed at strengthening defense collaboration.

Malik noted that Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times, including during tensions with India, and will continue to do so.

“If either country is attacked, both will stand shoulder to shoulder and extend all possible support,” he added.

He said the pact will also promote cooperation in technology transfer, innovation, and joint programs in the future, opening new avenues of partnership.

He added that negotiations had been underway for years, and today both nations have taken this historic step together.