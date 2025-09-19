Kotri Barrage Records Medium Flood Of 328,142 Cusecs
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Kotri barrage, the last irrigation structure on the Indus river before it meets the sea, has attained a medium flood level.
An official of the Sindh Irrigation Department informed here on Friday that a medium flood of 328,142 cusecs was recorded in the barrage's upstream by the evening.
He added that the barrage was discharging 306,887 cusecs downstream towards the sea while around 21,000 cusecs was being released in its 4 canals.
The official said the flood level was likely to go up as a higher quantum of the deluge was travelling from the Sukkur barrage in the upstream towards Kotri.
According to him, the barrage's designed capacity was to sustain 850,000 cusecs high flood but much passed through it in the past.
APP/zmb/
