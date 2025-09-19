Open Menu

Kotri Barrage Records Medium Flood Of 328,142 Cusecs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Kotri barrage records medium flood of 328,142 cusecs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Kotri barrage, the last irrigation structure on the Indus river before it meets the sea, has attained a medium flood level.

An official of the Sindh Irrigation Department informed here on Friday that a medium flood of 328,142 cusecs was recorded in the barrage's upstream by the evening.

He added that the barrage was discharging 306,887 cusecs downstream towards the sea while around 21,000 cusecs was being released in its 4 canals.

The official said the flood level was likely to go up as a higher quantum of the deluge was travelling from the Sukkur barrage in the upstream towards Kotri.

According to him, the barrage's designed capacity was to sustain 850,000 cusecs high flood but much passed through it in the past.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its ..

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National R ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

3 hours ago
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

3 hours ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

3 hours ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

4 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

4 hours ago
 UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

5 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan