Army Chief visits ASFC headquarters

RAWALPINDI, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Headquarters Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC).

During the visit, he interacted with officers and troops and appreciated their professionalism and high state of morale, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali.