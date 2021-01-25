Around 15inches snowfall occurred in Murree during last week: Spokesman PMD

During the last week of the current month Murree has become a top hilly destination in getting around above 15 inches snow fall among other northern hilly areas of the country, said Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :During the last week of the current month Murree has become a top hilly destination in getting around above 15 inches snow fall among other northern hilly areas of the country, said Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Monday.

Talking to APP,he said heavy snowfall occurred in December and January in Gilgit-Baltistan, Astore, Skardu, Malamjabba , Nathiagali,Ayubia and Kalam.

Adding he said Murree has been a top tourists destination because of its easy excess including travel and internet services due to which tourists prefer it more than other northern hilly areas.

Murree including Nathiagali, Ayubia, thandiani and galiyat has attracted a record breaking crowd during the weekends,he said.

