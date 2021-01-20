UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around One Million Doses To Be Available In Pakistan By End Of March: Dr Faisal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 09:29 PM

Around one million doses to be available in Pakistan by end of March: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that around one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines will be available in the country by the end of the first quarter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that around one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines will be available in the country by the end of the first quarter.

Addressing a media briefing, Dr Faisal said that the government will be able to start free COVID-19 vaccination during first quarter as the government is in the advanced stage of discussions for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese companies Sinopharm and Cansino to start vaccinate 70% of those over 18 years citizens with low immunity.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the discussions are on the way and the government was in touch with other companies whose vaccines had been approved internationally.

He added the country had the capacity to procure 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

He said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to two different vaccines for protection against COVID-19 in the country after evaluation included AstraZeneca and SinoPharm.

He said that besides these two approved vaccines, a team of experts had also mentioned eight to nine other vaccines for possible use in Pakistan. He however said that these two approved vaccines were shortlisted and granted EUA with certain conditions as earlier both vaccines were evaluated for their safety and quality.

He said that the Cansino vaccine is in the third stage of clinical trials in Pakistan. The trial is being carried out in five centres out of which three have completed it and begun analysing results. Results will be available by early February, he added.

He said that Sinopharm had proved to be around 80% effective in clinical trials being carried out in different countries.

He said that all available resources were being utilized to ensure provision of safe vaccine for country's people as arranging vaccine for 225 million population country is not an easy task, he added.

He said that at first stage only frontline health workers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine while citizens of above 60 years will also be given priority. He added so far 400,000 health workers have been registered for vaccination and software has been developed besides resource management system to streamline registration process.

He said that the government had started training of all concerned staff for vaccination process including health care staff, logistic and digital staff besides others.

He said that the government is in contact with China for purchase of vaccine while fruitful meeting was also held with British High Commissioner.

He said that Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) was given task for storage and vaccination as it had already trained staff and cold chain for the purpose and it will handle the storage of vaccine doses too.

He said that the EPI had reviewed its cold chain facilities and can expand them further as well.

He said that there is no restriction on private sector to procure vaccine but they have to get their vaccines registered with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), he added.

He said that the World Health Organization's COVAX facility will also be providing vaccine doses to the country and around 20% of the population will receive vaccines through this facility.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World China Immunity February Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

National Assembly panel on Information will meet o ..

57 seconds ago

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 - ..

59 seconds ago

Rehman Malik, Japan envoy discuss issues of mutual ..

1 minute ago

UK misses Trump deal in Airbus-Boeing tariffs disp ..

1 minute ago

At least two dead in Madrid building blast: mayor

14 minutes ago

President for strengthening industry-academia link ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.