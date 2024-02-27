- Home
Arrangements Discussed To Deliver Free Ration To Deserving Families Under Ramazan Package
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 10:41 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah Tuesday discussed arrangements with officials for the delivery of food hampers to deserving families at their doorstep under the Ramazan package
Presiding over the meeting, DC said that food hampers would contain sugar, Ghee, rice and gram flour.
He asked officials to identify and list deserving families in each Patwar circle for flawless execution of Ramazan Package announced by the provincial government under which the government has planned to reach out to the poor families to deliver food hampers.
ADCG Abdul Jabar, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Ayesha Khan, CEO Health Dr. Siddiq Ahmad, CEO education Chaudhry Saeed Ahmad, SNA Munir Ahmad Dogar, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Kamran Anwar, DO Industries Abida Hanif and other officials were present.
