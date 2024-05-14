Arrangements For Pre-floods, Monsoon Reviewed
Published May 14, 2024
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Management Authority was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar.
The meeting reviewed the disaster management plan for pre-flood and monsoon. The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue said that the officers and staff of the relevant departments should complete the arrangements for pre-flood and monsoon promptly. He asked the Chief Officer Municipal Committee to prepare data on dilapidated buildings.
He directed the officers of the Livestock Department to complete the vaccination of animals in the area on time. He instructed the officers of the Irrigation Department to conduct a complete survey of all the protective embankments adjacent to the riverine areas and complete the repair work at the possible earliest time.
In the meeting, the Secretary of the District Emergency Board and District Management Authority Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Baqar Hussain informed about the arrangements made for pre-flood and monsoon 2024. He said that for pre-flood and monsoon, Rescue 1122 ambulances, fire vehicles, rescue and disaster vehicles, motorbike ambulances and rescuers will perform their duty in the entire district.
He further said that in case of any emergency, if the mobile network is closed or there is a network failure, Rescue Control Room phone number 9250500 and District Administration District Control Room phone number 9250508 can be contacted.
