Arrangements Inspected At Station-11 Of Rescue 1122
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) District Emergency Officer of Rescue service 1122 Awais Babar on Wednesday made a surprise visit to rescue station-11 and inspected arrangements.
During the visit, he was briefed about matters pertaining to ongoing rescue activities and checked attendance of staff.
He also inspected the command and control room and checked the communication system.
He also took stock of the condition of the vehicles and its equipment used by the rescue service for coping with emergencies in the district.
He expressed these views during a visit to Rescue Station 11 awarded cash prizes to the staff for ensuring best arrangements and cleanliness.
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 power thieves booked4 minutes ago
-
Three godowns sealed for selling illegal oil4 minutes ago
-
Absconders among 7 held; arms, drugs recovered in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
Consumer courts providing relief to citizens: Commissioner Rawalpindi4 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles with family of martyr Major Babar14 minutes ago
-
Renowned actor Hutchinson visits Alhamra14 minutes ago
-
DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance for tracing larvae14 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, narcotics recovered14 minutes ago
-
Royal smile dental clinic to organize free camp on 25 May34 minutes ago
-
3 held over hundi, illegal currency exchange44 minutes ago
-
16 growers booked over threatening PASSCO staff44 minutes ago
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal encroachments54 minutes ago