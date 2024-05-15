Open Menu

Arrangements Inspected At Station-11 Of Rescue 1122

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Arrangements inspected at station-11 of Rescue 1122

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) District Emergency Officer of Rescue service 1122 Awais Babar on Wednesday made a surprise visit to rescue station-11 and inspected arrangements.

During the visit, he was briefed about matters pertaining to ongoing rescue activities and checked attendance of staff.

He also inspected the command and control room and checked the communication system.

He also took stock of the condition of the vehicles and its equipment used by the rescue service for coping with emergencies in the district.

He expressed these views during a visit to Rescue Station 11 awarded cash prizes to the staff for ensuring best arrangements and cleanliness.

