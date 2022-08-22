UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Grieved Over Nayyara Noor's Demise

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 08:45 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council Multan Director Saleem Qaisar expressed his grief over sad demise of legendary singer Nayyara Noor who passed away in Karachi on Aug 20.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Saleem Qaisar stated that vacuum created by demise of renowned singer who was honoured with title Bulbul-e-Pakistan would never be filled.

He informed that acclaimed singer rendered invaluable services for music industry.

She was given the title of Bulbul-e-Pakistan owing to her distinctive singing style, Mr Qaisar concluded.

