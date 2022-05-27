Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi jointly organized a discussion on “Decline of Social Values and Role of Women in Society” in collaboration with the Pakistan Council of Media Women and PFUJ

Social values are very important for the betterment of any society, we have to empower women, says Sharjeel Inam Memon, Provincial Minister of Information & Transport

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Pakistan Council of Media Women, and PFUJ jointly organized a discussion on "Decline of Social Values and Role of Women in Society" in the Arts Council, Sharjeel Inam Memon Provincial Minister of Information & Transport, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Qasim Soomro, Former Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, SSP Investigation Central Shehla Qureshi, Journalist GM Jamali, President Pakistan Council of Media Women Humaira Motala, and a large number of women journalists.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, Provincial Minister of Information & Transport, said that social values are very important for the betterment of any society. "A child learns a lot first from home, school and then from the environment of friends.

We cannot pay attention to children due to busyness. Where there are advantages of technology, there are also many disadvantages," he said. Characters and stories from dramas and movies also affect the mind.

The role of government and media is very important for the awareness of social values. He said that whenever the government licenses a TV channel it should make it subject to public awareness messages.

He said that the most important role is in the improvement of social values. We have given priority to the role of women in every field.

I have been appointed Lady Administrator for the first time in Karachi.

We have to promote women as much as possible. SP Investigation Central Shehla Qureshi said that first, we have to distinguish between rights and wrong, the correct training of children for 8 years is done from her home.

She said that the role of woman plays an important role in society. "We need to learn from the past," Journalist GM Jamali said that we have run out of tolerance, we are proud to use foul language on social media, abusive language is used on Twitter, politicians should not promote the element of bad language.

"Women can stop their children from using bad words. We have to fulfill our responsibilities together. By using good language in society, we can eradicate evil," Moneeza Siddiqui said that people in our society are losing their sense of each other, men and women should walk together in the society, the media shows what they see, social and family social values in our society.

"The number of women in the co-operative sector is very small. Women and men can work together to create a better society, in which a better home environment is very important," said Arzoo. The event was directed by Humaira Motala while Farhana Owais Moneeza, Shahnaz Ramzi, and others also expressed their views.