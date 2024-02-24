Open Menu

Asad Manzoor Elected LHCBA President

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Asad Manzoor elected LHCBA president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Asad Manzoor Butt of the Professional Group, led by Hamid Khan, Saturday was elected president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) in the annual elections of the bar here.

According to the results announced, Asad secured 6,195 votes by defeating Saqib Akram Gondal of the Independent group, also known as Asma Jehangir Group, who got 5768 votes.

Vice president's slot was won by Mian Sardar Ali Gehlan, who secured 3,344 votes, whereas his opponents Abdul Rehman Ranjha, Haseeb Bin Yousaf, Malik Fida Hussain, Mazhar Abbas Khan Sial, and Mian Waheed Nazir got 2998, 1905, 1677, 615 and 1369 votes respectively.

Qadir Buksh Chahal was elected as secretary by securing 7,119 votes whereas his opponents Asif Menmood Chohan and Qasim Ijaz Samra secured 1,260 and 3553 votes, respectively.

Falak Naz Gill was elected Finance Secretary by getting 5503 votes whereas her opponents Hamm Bin Shoaib Kamboh and Farrukh Shah got 5033 and 1389 votes respectively.

A total of 12008 voters, out of 29216, used their right to vote in the elections. Biometric system was used to cast the votes.

