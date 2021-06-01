UrduPoint.com
Asad Urges AJK Govt To Conduct Elections After Normalization Of Corona Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday urged Azad Jammu and Kashmir government to conduct elections after normalization of corona situation in the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said public gathering could make the situation worse regarding coronavirus. "We should have to adopt precautionary measures to avert threat of COVID pandemic," he said.

Replying to a question, he said the Center has made request with AJK government to postpone the schedule elections because of emerging cases of coronavirus in some parts of the country.

He said the decision would be taken by the Election Commission of AJK.

He suggested that AJK Election Commission could review the situation and postpone the elections to protect the public from dangerous virus.

Commenting on importing Pfizer vaccine, the Chief NCOC said, "We are bringing the vaccine for the people intending to visit Saudi Arabia for Hajj purpose." Appreciating the steps taken by provincial governments regarding centers for vaccination, he said provinces have set up many centers to facilitate the people for vaccination.

