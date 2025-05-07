Open Menu

Aseefa Bhutto Condemns India's Unlawful Attack On Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Aseefa Bhutto condemns India's unlawful attack on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned India’s recent attacks on Pakistan, calling them a blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty and an act of unprovoked aggression.

In a statement issued by the party secretariat, Aseefa Bhutto highlighted the human cost of the assault, saying, “The attack deliberately targeted innocent civilians, including women and children, which is both inhumane and unacceptable.”

Asifa Bhutto Zardari urged the international community to take notice of this aggression and called for accountability, reaffirming Pakistan’s right to defend its people and territory.

